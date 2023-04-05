West Branch softball player Makena Moore has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 1.

Moore fired a 14-strikeout no-hitter in an 8-0 win over Moshannon Valley and fanned 15 in the Lady Warriors’ 7-5 victory against Juniata Valley. She also had a hit in each game and a combined three RBIs.

“Makena has pitched amazing for us so far this season,” West Branch head coach Dan Betts said. “Twenty-nine strikeouts in our first two games pretty much tells how well she has thrown. She also chipped in at the plate in those games. Her future is looking bright.”

