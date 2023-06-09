West Branch softball player Madison Butler has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending June 3.
Butler went 2-for-3 with a run scored, two RBIs and a stolen base in the Lady Warriors’ loss to Claysburg-Kimmel in the District 6 Class A Championship.
“Madison has played very well for us this season,” West Branch head coach Dan Betts said. “She has made plays for us in the outfield as well as shortstop when needed, batted ninth in the lineup and has come through with some big hits and key RBIs for the team. She just keeps on improving every game.”