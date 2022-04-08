Name: Madeline Gresh.
School, Grade: Moshannon Valley, 12.
Parents: Clinton Gresh and Holly Smith.
Siblings: Caleb Gresh, Amelia Smith.
Pets: Harley (dog), Rosie (dog).
How long have you been playing softball? “6 years.”
Greatest accomplishment: “Hitting 2 home runs in a game.”
Biggest rival: West Branch.
Pre-game ritual: meditate.
Favorite team: Pittsburgh Steelers.
Favorite athlete: Ju Ju Smith-Shuster.
Favorite food: tacos.
Favorite restaurant: Applebees.
Favorite movie: Marley and Me.
Favorite book: none.
Favorite subject: English.
Favorite TV show: All American.
Favorite musician: Morgan Wallen.
Dream car: Pink Jeep Wrangler.
Hobbies: softball, painting.
Favorite amusement park ride: Great Bear rollercoaster at HersheyPark.