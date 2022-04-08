Name: Madeline Gresh.

School, Grade: Moshannon Valley, 12.

Parents: Clinton Gresh and Holly Smith.

Siblings: Caleb Gresh, Amelia Smith.

Pets: Harley (dog), Rosie (dog).

How long have you been playing softball? “6 years.”

Greatest accomplishment: “Hitting 2 home runs in a game.”

Biggest rival: West Branch.

Pre-game ritual: meditate.

Favorite team: Pittsburgh Steelers.

Favorite athlete: Ju Ju Smith-Shuster.

Favorite food: tacos.

Favorite restaurant: Applebees.

Favorite movie: Marley and Me.

Favorite book: none.

Favorite subject: English.

Favorite TV show: All American.

Favorite musician: Morgan Wallen.

Dream car: Pink Jeep Wrangler.

Hobbies: softball, painting.

Favorite amusement park ride: Great Bear rollercoaster at HersheyPark.

