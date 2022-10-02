Moshannon Valley volleyball players Maddie Mills has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 24.
Mills had 20 service points, eight kills and five digs in a victory over Sugar Valley Rural Charter School and nine service points, seven kills and two blocks in a win over Curwensville.
“Maddie does really well at the net,” Mo Valley head coach McKenzie McCoy said. “She also moves her feet well in the back row and takes charge. And she had a big game with 20 service points that helped us beat Sugar Valley.”