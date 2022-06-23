DUBOIS — The Clearfield American Legion baseball team fell to the DuBois Lumberjacks 6-5 Thursday at Stern Field.
Post 6 rallied for three runs to take a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh, but the Lumberjacks responded with two in the home half for the walkoff win.
Blake Prestash led Clearfield with three hits, including a double. Morgen Billotte, Kyle Elensky and Hunter Rumsky each added two hits. Billotte also scored two runs. Hayvin Bumbarger picked up a pair of RBIs.
Clearfield fell to 2-6 with the loss.
Post 6 is back in action today at 6 p.m., hosting Curwensville at Lawrence Townsip Rec Park.
Clearfield—5
Elensky p-ss 4020, Billotte cf 4220, Prestash ss-3b-p 4131, Bumbarger 1b 2112, Hay. Rumsky 1b 0000, Hu. Rumsky 2b-3b 4121, Quick c 4000, Mikesell lf 2000, Lutz lf 1000, Irvin 3b 2001, Mays Lopez eh-rf 2000, Kushner rf 3000. Totals: 32-5-10-5.
DuBois—6
Kaschak rf 2310, Foster 2b 2210, Palmer ss 4020, Chamberlin cf 4023, Hickman 1b 3000, McIntosh 1b 3011, Gaffney lf 1000, Hodge rf 3000, Fields cf-p 2100, Chezesky eh 3000. Totals: 27-6-7-4.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 011 000 3—5 10 4
DuBois 003 010 2—6 7 1
Errors—Rumsky, Prestash, Irvin, Lutz; Palmer. LOB—Clearfield 9, DuBois 7. 2B—Prestash.
Pitching
Clearfield: Elensky—6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO; Prestash—2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Kaschak—6 2/3 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Fields—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Fields. LP—Prestash.