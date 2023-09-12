Moshannon Valley football player Luke Yarger has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 3.
Yarger caught a 46-yard TD pass from 8 seconds remaining in the Black Knights’ game with Everett to send it to overtime where Mo Valley won. Yarger caught three passes for 66 yards, ran five times for 38 yards and a 9-yard score and added 13 tackles on defense.
“Luke is an amazing athlete, a guy we trust when he gets the ball in his hands,” Mo Valley head coach Chris Davidson said. “I felt like if the ball was going to stay in bounds we had a better than 50/50 shot. He called for the ball earlier and when it was time he delivered.”