PHILIPSBURG — Carson Long had a hat trick as the Philipsburg-Osceola boys soccer team upended visiting Bald Eagle Area 3-2 on Thursday night at Mountaineer Stadium.
Long put the Mounties ahead 1-0 at the 17:52 mark of the first half on a penalty kick.
P-O extended the lead to 2-0 at 22:48 as Matt Eirich got off a pass to Long, who put it past BEA keeper Clayton Reigh.
The Eagles pulled it back to 2-1 after Andrew Ream scored at 34:24.
Bald Eagle Area tied things up in the second half, as Hunter Ishlero scored off an assist from Connor Maney at 67:21.
Long booted in the winner at the 71:25 mark off an assist from Dylan Vaughn.
Mountie goalie Matt Thompson had five saves on the night.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 1-1-1. The Mounties travel to Tyrone on Monday.
Philipsburg-Osceola 3,
Bald Eagle Area 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Carson Long, PO, (penalty kick), 17:52.
2. Long, PO, (Matt Eirich), 22:48.
3. Andrew Ream, BEA, (unassisted), 34:24.
Second Half
4. Hunter Ishlero, BEA, (Connor Maney), 67:21.
5. Long, (Dylan Vaughn), 71:25.
Shots: Bald Eagle Area 7, Philipsburg-Osceola 10.
Saves: Bald Eagle Area (Clayton Reigh) 7, Philipsburg-Osceola (Matt Thompson) 5.
Corners: Bald Eagle Area 3, Philipsburg-Osceola 6.