Carson Long HS
Buy Now

Long

PHILIPSBURG — Carson Long had a hat trick as the Philipsburg-Osceola boys soccer team upended visiting Bald Eagle Area 3-2 on Thursday night at Mountaineer Stadium.

Long put the Mounties ahead 1-0 at the 17:52 mark of the first half on a penalty kick.

P-O extended the lead to 2-0 at 22:48 as Matt Eirich got off a pass to Long, who put it past BEA keeper Clayton Reigh.

The Eagles pulled it back to 2-1 after Andrew Ream scored at 34:24.

Bald Eagle Area tied things up in the second half, as Hunter Ishlero scored off an assist from Connor Maney at 67:21.

Long booted in the winner at the 71:25 mark off an assist from Dylan Vaughn.

Mountie goalie Matt Thompson had five saves on the night.

Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 1-1-1. The Mounties travel to Tyrone on Monday.

Philipsburg-Osceola 3,

Bald Eagle Area 2

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Carson Long, PO, (penalty kick), 17:52.

2. Long, PO, (Matt Eirich), 22:48.

3. Andrew Ream, BEA, (unassisted), 34:24.

Second Half

4. Hunter Ishlero, BEA, (Connor Maney), 67:21.

5. Long, (Dylan Vaughn), 71:25.

Shots: Bald Eagle Area 7, Philipsburg-Osceola 10.

Saves: Bald Eagle Area (Clayton Reigh) 7, Philipsburg-Osceola (Matt Thompson) 5.

Corners: Bald Eagle Area 3, Philipsburg-Osceola 6.

Tags

Trending Food Videos