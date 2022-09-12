TYRONE — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Carson Long scored four goals Monday, but the Mounties dropped a 5-4 decision to host Tyrone.
The Eagles led 3-0 before Long’s first goal at 27:11 of the first half.
With P-O trailing 4-1, Long netted consecutive goals early in the second half to cut the deficit to one. But the Eagles scored less than two minutes later to regain a 2-goal edge.
Long converted a penalty kick at 59:42 to finalize the scoring.
Matt Eirich and Gavin Emigh had assists for the Mounties, who dipped to 1-2-1 with the loss.
P-O is back in action Wednesday, traveling to Huntingdon.