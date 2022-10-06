Glendale football player Logan Cree has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 1.
Cree had 12 tackles, a sack, blocked a kick, recovered a fumble and returned an interception for a touchdown in the Vikings’ 40-12 victory over Tussey Mountain.
“Logan is one of the best all around athletes that I have ever worked with,” Glendale head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler said. “He stands out offensively, defensively, on special teams and most importantly as a leader and role model off the field. He is so reliable and definitely they heart of our team. Logan will be successful in whatever path he chooses.”