Curwensville’s Logan Aughenbaugh has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 26.
Aughenbaugh won the District 9 Class AA wrestling title at 152 pounds with three wins, including a 5-0 decision over Cranberry’s Devyn Fleeger in the finals. He also knocked off the third-place finisher on his way to the title.
“Logan has been working very hard the last few weeks and his efforts were rewarded in the District 9 Tournament,” Curwensville head coach Dean Swatsworth said.