Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of March 6. All menus are subject to change due to food availability.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices, available most days, are deli sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salads, cereal crunch lunch and fresh baby carrots.
MONDAY –Ham and cheese croissants, French fries.
TUESDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, baked beans.
WEDNESDAY –Hot turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner roll.
THURSDAY –School-made pizza, steamed corn.
FRIDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, steamed carrots.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza slice, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salads, cereal crunch lunch, flatbreads, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, side salads, baby carrots, celery sticks and fresh broccoli and cauliflower.
MONDAY –Deluxe chicken sandwich, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, curly fries.
WEDNESDAY –Hot turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner roll.
THURSDAY –Chicken cheesesteak, tater tots.
FRIDAY –Cheesy bread stick with dipping sauce, steamed carrots.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menus not provided.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch. Alternate meal choice, 4-by-6-inch cheese pizza.
MONDAY –Cheeseburger on bun, green beans, warm pears with raisins.
TUESDAY –Chicken smackers, scalloped potatoes, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY – Nachos with cheese and taco meat, corn, applesauce cup.
THURSDAY –Sloppy Joe sandwich, fresh carrots with dip, peaches.
FRIDAY –No school.
High school menu:
Alternative entree are available daily. They may include salad, nachos with cheese, smoothie or a parfait. Fresh fruits, canned fruits and vegetables are available each day. All meals include a choice of milk.
MONDAY –Stuffed shells or chicken patty sandwich, side salad or carrots, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Dominos smart slice pizza or barbecued pulled pork sandwich, side salad or mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY – Chicken potato bowl or calzone, side salad or mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –Chicken nuggets or grilled cheese sandwich, side salad or tomato soup, pears.
FRIDAY –No school.
Glendale School District
Menus not provided.
Harmony Area School District
Alternate meal choices of yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick are available each day. All meals served with milk.
MONDAY –Chicken patty with roll, smiley fries, pears.
TUESDAY –French toast sticks, sausage, hash brown patty, fruit juice.
WEDNESDAY – Chicken and gravy over warm biscuit, peas and carrots, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –Meatball hoagie, tossed salad, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Tuna noodle casserole, dinner roll, peas, fruit salad.
Moshannon Valley School District
Assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fruit and assorted milk varieties are available daily.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Soft cheese and beef tacos, steamed peas, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Pancakes, sausage patties, tater tots, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Cheeseburger on bun, emoji potatoes, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, steamed peas, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, vegetarian beans, tropical fruit salad.
High school:
MONDAY –Chicken and waffles, mashed potatoes, cinnamon apple slices.
TUESDAY –Baked penne, steamed mixed vegetables, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, tater tots, warm apple crisp.
THURSDAY –Hot ham and cheese panini, barbecued bacon baked beans, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Chicken and broccoli Alfredo, bread, steamed broccoli, diced peaches.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Meat combo and mozzarella calzone, steamed carrots, pineapple tidbits.
TUESDAY –Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, peach cups.
WEDNESDAY –Fish sticks, seasoned potato wedges, diced pears.
THURSDAY –Cheese pizza, steamed broccoli, applesauce.
FRIDAY –No school.
High school:
MONDAY –Meatball and mozzarella hoagie, steamed broccoli, fresh orange.
TUESDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl, bread, steamed corn, cinnamon apple slices.
WEDNESDAY –Buffalo grilled cheese, barbecued baked beans, peach cup.
THURSDAY –Cheeseburger on bun, baked French fries, pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –No school.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets, bread, tater tots, diced peaches.
TUESDAY –Fish sticks with bread or pepperoni and cheese calzone, tater tots, pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti and meatballs, bread, peas, tropical fruit salad.
THURSDAY –Walking taco with nacho chips and bread or pepperoni and cheese calzone, black beans, steamed corn, applesauce.
FRIDAY –No school.
High school:
MONDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, steamed carrots, pineapple tidbits.
TUESDAY –General Tso’s chicken bowl, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Fish sticks, bread, tater tots, vegetarian beans, tropical fruit salad.
THURSDAY –Hot ham and cheese panini, baked French fries, fruit cocktail.
FRIDAY –No school.