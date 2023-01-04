Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Jan. 9. All menus are subject to change due to food availability.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salads, crunch lunch and fresh baby carrots.
MONDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, French fries.
TUESDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, baked beans.
WEDNESDAY – Steak bites, dinner roll, buttered noodles.
THURSDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, steamed carrots.
FRIDAY –School-made pizza, steamed corn.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza slice, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salads, crunch lunch, flatbreads, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, side salads, baby carrots, celery sticks and fresh broccoli and cauliflower.
MONDAY –Deluxe chicken sandwich, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, curly fries.
WEDNESDAY –Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner roll.
THURSDAY –Chicken cheesesteak, tater tots.
FRIDAY –Italian wedgie, steamed corn.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
No menu received.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch. Alternate meal choice –4-inch-by-6-inch cheese pizza.
MONDAY –Lasagna roll-up, cauliflower, pears.
TUESDAY –Nachos with cheese and taco meat, green beans, peach cup.
WEDNESDAY – Roasted chicken, broccoli, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –Sloppy Joe sandwich, fresh carrots with ranch, strawberry cup.
FRIDAY –Fish, mixed vegetables, pineapple.
High school menu:
Alternative entree are available daily. They may include salad, nachos with cheese, smoothie and a parfait. Fresh fruits, canned fruits and vegetables are available each day. All meals include a choice of milk.
MONDAY –Pulled pork sandwich or chicken smackers, side salad or peas, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Domino’s smart slice pizza or peanut butter and jelly uncrustable, side salad or cheesy broccoli, pineapple.
WEDNESDAY – Scrambled eggs with sausage or breakfast variety, side salad or potato rounds, peaches.
THURSDAY –Roasted chicken or bacon and cheese pierogies, side salad or scalloped potatoes, mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Quesadilla or ham and cheese sandwich, side salad or carrots, pears.
Glendale School District
No menus received.
Harmony Area School District
Alternate meal choices of salad, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheesestick are available each day. All meals served with milk.
MONDAY –Barbecued or plain pulled pork on pretzel or plain roll, sweet potato or smiley fries, cole slaw, raisins.
TUESDAY –General Tso’s or sweet and sour chicken, rice, broccoli, mandarin oranges, fortune cookie.
WEDNESDAY – Spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, green beans, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Fish with roll, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, fruit salad.
FRIDAY –Stromboli with sauce, Caesar salad, grapes.
Moshannon Valley School District
Assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fruit and assorted milk varieties are available daily.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Chicken patty sandwich or cheeseburger on bun, steamed carrots, fruit cocktail.
TUESDAY –Chicken patty sandwich or macaroni and cheese with bread, stewed tomatoes, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken patty sandwich or soft beef and cheese tacos, steamed peas, cinnamon apple slices.
THURSDAY –Crispy chicken nuggets with bread or ham and cheese sandwich, baked French fries, diced peaches.
FRIDAY –Italian dunkers or turkey and cheese sub, steamed mixed vegetables, pineapple tidbits.
High school:
MONDAY –Chicken and waffles, mashed potatoes, cinnamon apple slices.
TUESDAY –Menu not available.
WEDNESDAY –Pulled pork sandwich, steamed carrots, diced pears.
THURSDAY –Philly cheesesteak sandwich, barbecued bacon baked beans, fruit cocktail.
FRIDAY –Walking taco with nacho chips, bread, steamed corn, pineapple tidbits.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Cheeseburger on bun, hot dog or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, seasoned potato wedges, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Chicken nuggets, peanut butter and jelly sandwich or walking taco with beef, cheese and nacho Doritos and bread, steamed corn, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Italian style meatball sandwich, ham and cheese munchable or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, barbecued baked beans, cinnamon apple slices.
THURSDAY –Corn dog, French toast sticks with sausage or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, tater tots, fresh orange.
FRIDAY –Peanut butter and jelly sandwich or pizza, mixed vegetables, peach cup.
High school:
MONDAY –Grilled Buffalo chicken wrap, barbecued baked beans, cinnamon apple slices.
TUESDAY –Pizza pasta bake, garlic breadstick, green beans, pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY –Meatballs, gravy and potato bowl, steamed corn, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with sausage, tater tots, fresh orange.
FRIDAY –Italian dunkers, mixed vegetable, apple juice.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Corn dog nuggets or chicken nuggets, tater tots, mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Beef and cheese nachos or corn dog nuggets, steamed corn, pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY –Corn dog nuggets, spaghetti and meatballs with bread, peas, tropical fruit salad.
THURSDAY –Corn dog nuggets or chicken and cheese soft tacos, steamed green beans, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, steamed carrots, applesauce.
High school:
MONDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, steamed carrots, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Ham and cheese panini, barbecued bacon baked beans, tater tots, fruit cocktail.
WEDNESDAY –Popcorn chicken with bread, steamed corn, mashed potatoes with gravy, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –Walking taco with nacho chips, bread, steamed corn, pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –French toast sticks with sausage, tater tots, tropical fruit salad.