Local Operation Christmas Child area team to hold project leader workshop

WEST DECATUR — Operation Christmas Child’s West Central PA Area Team will be holding a local project leader workshop in September.
The project collects shoebox gifts filled with school supplies, personal hygiene items and fun toys, and delivers them to children in over 100 countries worldwide.
Project Leader workshops are designed to support and equip participants by communicating the “why” and “how” of Operation Christmas Child.
Volunteers will both cast vision and provide practical “how-to” topics in this hands-on workshop. There will also be a time of fellowship with light refreshments.
Locally, the West Central PA Area Team will hold its in-person workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sept. 23 at the Lighthouse Church, 7993 Drane Hwy., West Decatur.
Participants are graciously being asked to bring a shoebox filler item (hand-made or store-bought) to exchange with another in attendance.
Volunteers hope each participant will come away encouraged and equipped for sharing the Gospel “to the ends of the earth.”
Free shoeboxes will also be distributed for this collection season.
For more information, questions or to RSVP, individuals may contact Terri Johnson, administrative support volunteer, by phone at 814-553-3251 or e-mail molliemae123@outlook.com.