Operation Christmas Child’s West Central PA Area Team is seeking volunteers who will help spread hope globally.
By serving year-round, you will be part of a unique mission field that collects and delivers shoebox gifts filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items to boys and girls in some of our world’s darkest and hardest-to-reach areas.
The gifts will share the “Good News and Great Joy” of Jesus Christ with children and their families in more than 100 countries. For many, it’s the first gift they have ever received.
Currently, the West Central PA Area is seeking community, student and church relations volunteers to serve in Clearfield and Jefferson counties.
Community relations volunteers are ambassadors within their local communities, and they engage and equip groups, businesses and civic organizations to become actively involved with Operation Christmas Child.
Student relations volunteers serve as an advocate for Operation Christmas Child in schools, universities and student organizations, so that young people become engaged in the ministry and have the opportunity to impact lives worldwide.
Church relations volunteers build and cultivate relationships with local Christian churches, work to mobilize and equip them to share the hope of Jesus Christ and help fulfill the Great Commission through Samaritan’s Purse and Operation Christmas Child.
Interested individuals must complete and submit an online application, which includes questions about their personal testimony, gifts and abilities and previous volunteer experience.
After the completion of the online volunteer application process, individuals will be contacted by West Central PA Volunteer Area Coordinator Shelly Rhoades to schedule an in-person interview.
Prior to selection, volunteers will be expected to agree to and sign the ministry’s statement of faith and volunteer waiver form.
Nearly 540,000 volunteers worldwide—with more than 220,000 of those in the United States—are involved in collecting, shipping and distributing shoebox gifts.
For more information or to apply for volunteer opportunities, please visit: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-year-round/.
For more information or questions about local volunteer opportunities, individuals may also contact Rhoades by phone at 805-469-8245 or via e-mail at shell.rhoades@yahoo.com.