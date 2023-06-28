PUNXSUTAWNEY — Operation Christmas Child’s West Central Pennsylvania area team is seeking a church partner in the Punxsutawney area.
The church will help send hope to millions of children in some of the darkest areas of the world, as part of the Samaritan’s Purse shoebox collection project.
The project collects and delivers shoebox gifts filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items for boys and girls in need.
For many of the children, it’s the first gift they have ever received and becomes a tangible expression of God’s love for them.
The project collects the gift-filled shoeboxes during National Collection Week, Nov. 13 through Nov. 20, 2023, at more than 4,500 drop-off locations in all 50 states, and Puerto Rico.
This local church partner, supported by the West Central Pa. Area Team, will prayerfully select a team leader and enter this unique mission field as a Jefferson County drop-off location.
Across the United States, Operation Christmas Child collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022.
For more information or questions, church leaders may contact Shelly Rhoades, West Central PA volunteer area coordinator, by phone at 805-469-8245 or via e-mail at shell.rhoades@yahoo.com.