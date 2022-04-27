For the first time since 2019, the Little League World Series will enjoy a return to normalcy.
After two years of COVID-based restrictions on the size of the field and fan capacity, the Little League World Series announced on Wednesday that the 2022 tournament will be a standard competitor field size and full-capacity for fans for all events.
“We know how difficult these past two years have been, and continue to be, on our local leagues, players, and families, but we are thrilled to welcome back fans and international teams at all seven divisions of our baseball and softball tournaments this summer,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO.
The 75th anniversary of the Little League World Series will officially kick off in Williamsport on August 17, running through August 25.