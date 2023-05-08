ALLPORT — West Branch’s Luke Liptak threw his fifth complete game of the season in a 6-3 victory over Williamsburg.
The Warriors earned a forfeit victory over the Pirates after they were found to have used an ineligible pitcher during their 6-5 win.
This time, the Warriors needed three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 3-3 tie.
Liptak closed the door in the seventh to set the final.
Liptak knocked in two runs on two hits, while Lukas Colton added two RBIs. Logan Folmar and Tyler Wilson also plated runs.
West Branch improved to 10-4 overall and 7-4 in the Inter County Conference. The Warriors host Bellwood-Antis today.
Williamsburg—3
Uplinger c-p 3000, Long ss 3011, A. Brantner 1b 3010, Gorsuch p-2b 3110, Crownover 3b-c 3120, Verbonitz cf 2000, L. Brantner 3010, Parks 3000, Wagner rf 2110. Totals: 25-3-7-1.
West Branch—6
Tiracorda c 2100, C. Kephart cf 2200, Colton ss 4012, Folmar 1b 3111, Wilson 3b 1101, Lu. Liptak p 4022, B. Rothrock lf 3000, Eirich rf 3000, McGonigal 2b 2110. Totals: 26-6-5-6.
Score by Innings
Williamsburg 011 000 1—3 7 4
West Branch 101 013 x—6 5 3
Errors—Gorsuch, Uplinger, L. Brantner 2. Lu. Liptak, Wilson, Eirich. 2B—Crownover. Z. McGonigal. SF—Wilson. SB—Tiracorda. HBP—Tiracorda 2.
Pitching
Williamsburg: Gorsuch—5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO. Uplinger—1 IP, 1 H< 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO.
West Branch: Lu. Liptak—7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Lu. Liptak (6-2). LP—Gorsuch.