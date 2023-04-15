ALLPORT — For the second day in a row, the West Branch baseball team got out to a 7-0 lead on their opponent and rapped 14 hits in a game.
But the final results were much, much different.
After giving up the 7-run advantage in a disappointing 9-8 loss to Bellwood-Antis on Thursday, Luke Liptak and the Warriors made certain there would be no rally against them Friday against Claysburg-Kimmel.
Liptak was masterful in a 74-pitch shutout, while the Warrior offense sealed the deal with a 3-run sixth to invoke the Mercy Rule in a 10-0 victory.
“That was a crushing loss (Thursday),” West Branch head coach Aaron Tiracorda said. “That’s tough to come back from, and these guys did it. So the resiliency is there. It didn’t bother these guys as much as it bothered me.”
Liptak had the Bulldogs uncomfortable at the plate from the onset, striking out five in the first two innings alone — catching three batters looking at strike 3.
The only brief trouble he got into all game long was after giving up a two-out double to mound counterpart Aiden Simpson in the second inning, then hitting Mason Campagna with a pitch. But he struck out the next batter to get out of the inning and never let another Bulldog past first base.
He ended up giving up just two hits and hitting two batters, while striking out 11.
“He’s good at what he does,” Tiracorda said. “He’s very efficient. He’s always around the strike zone. He doesn’t get into high pitch counts, which lets him go deep into games. He’s been out go-to this year. He’s getting better and better and I’m very happy with what he’s done.”
Liptak also got the Warrior offense going in the second, becoming the first West Branch baserunner when he reached on a two-out error.
After a walk to Brody Rothrock, Matt Eirich and Easton Emigh delivered back-to-back RBI singles to put the Warriors up 2-0 after two.
The bottom of the West Branch order (Rothrock, Eirich, Emigh) combined to go 8-for-10 with eight RBIs in the contest.
“These guys at the bottom of the order are just kicking the crap out of it,” TIracorda said. “Easton Emigh has hardly made an out his last 10 at bats.”
West Branch added three in the third, mostly thanks to a towering 2-run home run to left field by Lukas Colton. Coby Kephart, who led off the inning with a single, scored in front of Colton.
“The ball just comes off his bat different,” Tiracorda said of Colton.
Rothrock added a two-out RBI single when he plated Liptak, who doubled.
The Warriors put two more on the board in the fifth, once again getting consecutive RBI singles from Eirich and Emigh.
Tyler Wilson led off the inning with a double and scored on Eirich’s base knock, while Rothrock singled and scored on Emigh’s hit.
Wilson got the Warriors offense going again in the sixth with another double and, after Liptak was hit by a pitch, scored on a Rothrock base hit.
A walk to Eirich loaded the bases for Emigh, who ended things with a 2-run single. Emigh was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and has a hit in eight of his last 10 at bats.
Rothrock also had three hits and scored three runs. Wilson and Eirich added two hits apiece. Isaac Tiracorda had a fourth-inning double, but was left stranded at third.
West Branch improved to 5-3 overall and 3-3 in the Inter County Conference.
“When (Dave) Learish was in the program and got things going about five years ago and you can now see those building blocks starting to pile up. The program is moving in the right direction.”
The Warriors are at Cambria Heights Monday.
Claysburg-Kimmel—0
Oakes 1b-cf 3000, Buell ss 3010, Douglas 3b 2000, Bauman cf-lf 3000, Z. Campagna 2b 2000, Simpson p-1b 2010, M. Campagna c 1000, Schneider 2000, Haney p 0000, Ebersole rf 2000. Totals: 20-0-2-0.
West Branch—10
Tiracorda c 3010, Kephart cf 4110, Colton ss 3112, Folmar 1b 4000, Wilson 3b 4220, Lo. Liptak pr 0100, Lu. Liptak p 3010, Rothrock lf 3322, Eirich rf 3022, E. Emigh dh 4034, Z. McGonigal 2b 0000. Totals: 31-10-14-10.
Score by Innings
Claysburg-Kimmel 000 000—0 2 2
West Branch 023 023—10 14 0
Errors—Buell, Schneider. LOB—Claysburg-Kimmel 4, West Branch 10. 2B—Simpson; Lu. Liptak, Wilson 2, Tiracorda. HR—Colton (1 on, 3rd). HBP—Douglas (by Lu. Liptak), M. Campagna (by Lu. Liptak); Lu. Liptak (by Haney). WP—Simpson.
Pitching
Claysburg-Kimmel: Simpson—4 1/3 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO; Haney—1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
West Branch: Lu. Liptak—6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 11 SO.
WP—Lu. Liptak. LP—Simpson.