ATLANTA — Callix Crabbe insisted that he saw this coming.
During another Pirates season that has afforded ample opportunity to younger players — 13 have made their MLB debuts — one of the better stories has been Liover Peguero, a player Crabbe worked with closely as manager of the Double-A Altoona Curve.
Crabbe and Peguero remain close. In fact, when Peguero did something the other day (the manager would not divulge details), Crabbe actually texted Peguero, warning the 22-year-old that he’d tackle him if he did it again.
“We saw it coming,” Crabbe said. “I don’t know if we expected it to be as good as it’s been, but we knew the talent was real.”
At this point, Peguero seems to have grabbed the lead for starting second base duties opposite Oneil Cruz come opening day 2024 because of his athleticism, knack for producing runs and a newfound defensive reliability.
Getting here, of course, has not been easy for Peguero, which Crabbe might know better than anyone. It started when the manager came to Altoona from High-A Greensboro and Peguero was tasked with spending another season at Double-A.
“He was going through a very different type of transition,” Crabbe said. “Was he going to be able to play shortstop? Is he a second baseman? There were some inconsistencies. We worked really hard on a personal level, day in and day out. We talked a lot about developing better mental processes.
“We were very intentional about when he gets to the big leagues, he can’t take pitches or at-bats off. The stakes are much higher. ... But I’m definitely not taking credit for the entire experience. It was a full-staff effort.”
It’s an effort that has recently included text messages sent from Derek Shelton to Crabbe, the Pirates manager impressed with how steady Peguero has been and also how he’s been able to positively affect the game in several areas.
Most impressive with Peguero might be his production in key situations. Entering Saturday, Peguero had nine hits in his last 22 at-bats (.409) with runners in scoring position. Meanwhile, only Ke’Bryan Hayes and Bryan Reynolds — each with 22 — have more RBIs than Peguero (21) since July 23.
Peguero also ranks third in batting average (.273) and OPS (.775) during that time and was hitting .324 with two doubles and a homer in his last nine games overall.
“I’ve been working really hard and trust the work that I put in,” Peguero said. “The key right now has been confidence.”
It’s likely part of that, but another impressive thing with Peguero of late has been his mature and leveled-out approach as a pro.
Easily one of the most friendly and vocal players in the organization, Peguero had previously been prone to emotional peaks and valleys. The life of the party when things went well. The tendency to pout or grow frustrated when they did not.
Crabbe used the analogy of rolling hills with Peguero — there will be undulations, sure, but nothing to where the vehicle should get stuck.
“I also reminded him to be who he is,” Crabbe said. “Some people are energy creators. Some need other people to give them energy. He’s an energy creator.”
That’s never a problem when Peguero is producing, Crabbe explained. But it’s impossible to do that 100% of the time in baseball, a game of failure. Whether Peguero was hitting, slumping or riding out some bad luck, he had to learn how to be the same guy.
Not only that, but also look for ways to influence the game in different ways, whether that’s with his legs, on the base paths or with his glove.
“He’s so energetic that if he’s not the same, it can turn out to be a bad thing,” Crabbe said. “That has not happened.”
Ditto for this: Peguero becoming a defensive liability. If anything, it has been an incredibly pleasant surprise considering some of his fielding struggles in the minor leagues.
In 344 2/3 defensive innings over 50 major league games prior to Saturday, Peguero has made just two errors in 171 total chances for a fielding percentage of .988. In 325 minor league games, that number was .934. Peguero made 31 errors last year and 23 in 2021.
Things could still change, of course. But anecdotally, Peguero has been significantly more active and consistent with moving his feet and delivering accurate throws, two things that bugged him coming up through the minor leagues. His athleticism has been a plus at either middle-infield spot.
While Alika Williams was considered the defense-first shortstop when he was promoted, Peguero has fared better when it comes to both FanGraphs’ and Baseball Savant’s all-encompassing metrics such fielding runs or outs above average.
“It’s maturity,” Shelton said. “He does have that vibrant personality, which is great. But I think now he realizes that there’s a focus that needs to happen every day. That’s a credit to him for making that adjustment.
“It’s also a credit to Callix and [bench coach Gary Green] down in Altoona, staying on him about it. It’s growing up and learning that you can have a really fun personality, but there’s an attention to detail that you have to go through every day to be a solid major leaguer.”