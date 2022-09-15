Clearfield tennis player Lindsey Kerlin has been named The Progress’ Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 10.
Kerlin earned a 6-0, 6-0 win over Johnsonburg’s Maria Catalano at No. 1 singles. She is 7-1 on the season so far.
“She’s a very hard worker and she put in the time and effort in the off season,” said Lady Bison head coach Garrett Spence. “Her game has really evolved this season. She’s playing with more confidence and determination. I’m looking forward to seeing her compete at districts in a few weeks.”