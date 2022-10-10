Sometimes a really good basic recipe can, with a few adjustments, be used in a variety of ways.
Over the summer, I found a recipe for Best Ever Blueberry Muffins. If you are a regular reader you know that I take any recipe labeled best or best ever as a personal challenge, but I found these muffins are really good.
The recipe calls for buttermilk and I have found over the years that any recipe that lists buttermilk among its ingredients produces a tender, moist and flavorful product.
I know you can create your own buttermilk by mixing a small amount of an acid such lemon juice or vinegar into whole milk and letting it stand for a few minutes until the milk clabbers or curdles. However, I usually have a small carton of buttermilk in my refrigerator because it seems to me as though commercially-sold buttermilk produces a better end product.
Over the weekend I was thinking about that muffin recipe and decided to try revising it — flavoring the batter with a combination of cranberry and orange, some of my favorite fall flavors.
The finished product turned out so well that I had to share it with you. If you want to bake this muffin with blueberries, omit the cranberries and orange zest and add 1 1/2 cups of fresh blueberries.
I made the muffin again during the summer, omitting the blueberries and substituting the same amount of peeled, chopped fresh peaches and 1/2 teaspoon almond extract along with the vanilla. Also a very delicious version.
I am also making plans to test this recipe using 1 1/2 cups of peeled and chopped apple and a teaspoon of cinnamon.
This basic muffin recipe is definitely a keeper no matter what fruit you feature.
Best Ever Muffins
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 2 eggs
- 1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup dried cranberries
- zest of one orange
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line 12 standard-sized muffin cups with liners or spray each with non-stick cooking spray.
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt until combined. Stir in cranberries until they are coated with flour.
In a separate bowl, whisk together the butter milk, vegetable oil, eggs, vanilla extract and orange zest. Gradually stir the buttermilk mixture into the dry ingredients mixing just until the flour mixture is moistened. Be careful not to over-mix.
Use a large scoop to fill muffin cups to the top. Sprinkle tops with more sugar, if desired.
Bake for 22-26 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of one of the muffins comes out clean. Remove from the oven and cool for five minutes in the pan before transferring muffins to a rack to completely cool. Store in an airtight container. Makes 12 muffins.