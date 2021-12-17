INDIANA — Students from Clearfield County have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
A complete listing of Provost Scholars is available at www.iup.edu.
Clearfield
- Alayna G. Ryan, Amos Road, B.S. in Management/General
- Nicholas Alexander Spingola, Elizabeth Street, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-optometry
Curwensville
- Sarah E. McGarry, Center Street, B.A. in Criminology
DuBois
- Alaina M. Heberling, Rokosky Road, B.S. in Nursing
Mahaffey:
- Sean A. Bennett, Fawn Drive, B.A. in Honors Program in Psychology
Morrisdale
- Julia Anne Herring, Spring Road, B.S. in Nursing
- Alaina Nicole Speigle, Spring Road, B.S. in Nursing
Olanta
- Miranda Paige Beish, Little Clearfield Creek Road, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production
Osceola MillsCassidy Rhea Hughes, Drane Highway, B.S. in Chemistry/Pre-pharmacy