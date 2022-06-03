PHILIPSBURG — The 38th Annual Lezzer Lumber Football Classic is slated for Sunday at 7 p.m. at Philipsburg-Osceola High School.
The Classic started in 1985 as the Mid-State Classic. Uni-Mart store took over sponsorship until it became the Lezzer Lumber Classic in 1998. Lezzer Lumber is celebrating its 25th year as the Classic’s main sponsor.
“Lezzer Lumber has been absolutely fantastic,” said Clearfield head football coach Tim Janocko, who will be serving as the North head coach for this year’s classic. “Their name is synonymous with the game. It’s the ‘Lezzer.’ Kids refer to is as the ‘Lezzer.’
“They have been just wonderful. They’re just a huge part of the whole experience and the whole game. I can’t say enough great things about the Lezzer Company and Lezzer family and things they’ve done for high school football in the area.”
Joining Janocko on the North staff are several of his high school assistants in Myles Caragein, Nate Glunt and Rick Redden.
Glunt will be one of three new inductees to the Central Pennsylvania Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Also on the North staff are Curwensville head coach Jimmy Thompson, Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith and Penns Valley head coach Martin Tobias.
Janocko says it’s an honor to be able to coach and play in the Classic.
“It means a lot,” he said. “People have asked me if it gets old since I’ve done it so many times. But I still enjoy it. I have a lot of our kids on the team that I get to coach one more time and I get to coach some of the other kids in the area. It’s always special. It’s a special thing. There is a place for it.”
Progressland athletes comprise a large portion of the North roster.
Clearfield has seven representatives on the squad in Jose Alban, Shane Coudriet, Justen Crutchfield, Karson Kline, Hayden Kovalick, Nate Natoli and Josh Steele.
Curwensville has four players on the team in Thad Butler, Colin Jacobson, Jake Mullins and Ty Terry, while Philipsburg-Osceola (Andrew Faust, Matt Martin) and West Branch (Billy Bumbarger, Chase Evans) each have two.
Glendale’s Suds Dubler and Mo Valley’s Nikolaus Smeal round out the Progressland representatives.
Also on the North are players from Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, Brockway, Brookville, Central Clarion, Central Mountain, DuBois, Penns Valley and State College.
Bellwood-Antis head coach Nick Lovrich leads the South team.
Pennsylvania Writers all-state selections Vincent Cioffari (Bishop Guilfoyle), Jake Johnson (Juniata Valley) and Parker Gregg (Central) are just a few of the athletes on the South roster.
The North leads the all-time series 19-17 and has won the last three meetings.
There was no game in 2020 due to COVID.