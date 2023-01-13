Clearfield swimmer Lexie Miller has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 6.
Miller was key to the Lady Bison’s 95-88 victory over rival DuBois as she earned a win in the 100 backstroke, placed third in the 200 IM and swam the opening leg of the second-place 200 medley relay.
“Lexie is one of our hardest workers and is very competitive,” Clearfield head coach Jon Mikesell said. “As coaches we can always depend on her to do her best in practices and in meets. He best quality is that she is dependable.”