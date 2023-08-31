With a full slate of college games on the docket this week, it’s time to start up the 2023 weekly picks.
Last week probably provided more questions than answers among the high school ranks in the area, so I feel like I’m just throwing darts at a lot of these matchups.
The solid Week 1 matchups are few-and-far between in the college ranks, but there are at least a couple with a little intrigue.
On to the picks:
Clearfield at Forest Hills: The Bison moved the ball very well last week against Tyrone, but stalled out a couple times in the Red Zone and had to rally for a win over Tyrone. Now the first long LHAC road trip hits against what looks like a very good Forest Hills team. I’ll take the home team in what looks like a good matchup.
THE PICK: FOREST HILLS 27, CLEARFIELD 24
Windber at Curwensville: The Ramblers got off to a good start last week with a 51-6 win over Glendale, while the Golden Tide faltered in the second half in a road loss to Meyersdale. Curwensville is back in the friendly confines of Coach Andy Evanko Stadium, but Winder is a District 5 powerhouse coming off consecutive 11-win seasons.
THE PICK: WINDBER 42, CURWENSVILLE 14
Glendale at Meyersdale: The Vikings had a tough opening with a road trip to Windber and have to travel again this week and play a senior-laden team coming off a big-second half surge in a 39-20 win over Curwensville.
THE PICK: MEYERSDALE 28, GLENDALE 20
Moshannon Valley at Everett: The Warriors won last week for the first time since the 2021 season and will likely have some momentum on their side at home. Mo Valley had a tough opener as two straight special teams mistakes turned a 7-6 lead into a 15-7 halftime deficit and eventual loss. The Knights are 9-2 all-time against Everett.
THE PICK: MO VALLEY 20, EVERETT 14
Philipsburg-Osceola at Penn Cambria: P-O ran off 35 straight points last week in a rout of Huntingdon, but the sledding will be tougher on the road against a Penn Cambria team that gave LHAC power Richland all it wanted in a 26-21 loss in Week 1.
THE PICK: PENN CAMBRIA 28, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 14
West Branch at Bucktail: The Warriors turned the ball over six times last week in a loss to Everett, while the Bucks took down Sheffield 46-26. Bucktail is 3-0 against Sheffield in its last 23 games and 0-20 against everyone else.
THE PICK: WEST BRANCH 33, BUCKTAIL 20
West Virginia at No. 7 Penn State: The Nittany Lions are coming into the season with a high ranking and big goals, while West Virginia is thought to be in a rebuilding type of year. This is a game the Nittany Lions need to win and do it impressively to gain some momentum for the season.
THE PICK: PENN STATE 38, WEST VIRGINIA 17
Colorado at No. 17 TCU: Coach Prime (Deion Sanders) took over the Colorado program and brought in 58 transfers as he cleaned house in his first year heading the program. TCU is coming off a season that ended in the FBS National Championship game. Colorado couldn’t possibly close that kind of gap that quickly, could they?
THE PICK: TCU 51, COLORADO 27
Boise State at No. 10 Washington: Husky QB Michael Penix Jr. is on the short list of players that could challenge USC’s Caleb Williams for the Heisman Trophy. Boise State is a top tier Group of 5 team that always gives Power 5 opponents fits. But Penix is likely too much here.
THE PICK: WASHINGTON 45, BOISE STATE 20
No. 5 LSU at No. 8 Florida State: The only game between two ranked opponents is a rematch from an early-season matchup last year that went the Seminoles way 24-23. I was all set to take the Tigers in a close one, but just found out LSU RB John Emery is out. I’m not going to change my pick, but I’ll have an excuse if I’m wrong.
THE PICK: LSU 27, FLORIDA STATE 26
Last Season: 94-31, 75.2%