It’s time once again to try my luck at picking the winners of our area high school football games, plus a few select college games each week.
With this being the first full week of the college season, I’m basically throwing darts. It’s going to be interesting to see how the ‘super seniors’ impact programs and games, and I’m not really at all confident in any of my collegiate picks this week.
As for high school, we do have a week under our belts, but that’s hardly enough to get a feel for those teams either, especially coming off a COVID-impacted and shortened 2020 season. So we’ll throw a few more darts there.
At least football is back.
On to the picks:
Bald Eagle Area at Clearfield: Both teams got off to nice starts in Week 1, each coming away with 20-point victories. This game could go a long way in deciding the Mountain League champ and should be a good one.
THE PICK: CLEARFIELD 34, BALD EAGLE AREA 21
Mount Union at Curwensville: The Golden Tide opened the season with a 1-point victory, but found the end zone only once, while the Trojans were dominant on both sides of the ball in a 34-8 victory over rival Huntingdon.
THE PICK: MOUNT UNION 28, CURWENSVILLE 14
Glendale at Southern Huntingdon: The Vikings exploded for 51 points last week against Claysburg, while Southern Huntingdon, which was thought to be one of the favorites to chase Bellwood in the ICC only managed a safety against Northern Bedford. Tough game to call after surprising Week 1 results.
THE PICK: SOUTHERN 26, GLENDALE 23
Bellwood-Antis at Moshannon Valley: The class of the ICC, Bellwood had an impressive Week 1 win over rival Tyrone, while the Knights had a tough second half in a 30-7 loss to North Star. The Blue Devils have won 17 of the last 18 against Mo Valley.
THE PICK: BELLWOOD 42, MO VALLEY 7
Philipsburg-Osceola at Bellefonte: The Red Raiders have won seven straight in the battle for the Luther Trophy, but are coming off a 55-0 drubbing against Jersey Shore. P-O is coming off a heartbreaking 28-21 OT loss to West Branch after going up 21-7. Which team rebounds?
THE PICK: P-O 24, BELLEFONTE 20
West Branch at Claysburg-Kimmel: The Bulldogs have a five-game winning streak in the series, but were blown out 51-14 against Glendale in a game that saw them give up nearly 17 yards per play. The Warriors rallied for a win against P-O and should have some confidence.
THE PICK: WEST BRANCH 27, CLAYSBURG-KIMMEL 21
No. 19 Penn State at No. 12 Wisconsin: Both teams had disappointing 2020 seasons, but the ‘experts’ have written those off as anomalies due to COVID. This will be a big, early test for both teams to see who, in fact, may have had an outlier season. Hard to not go with the home team in this one.
THE PICK: WISCONSIN 27, PENN STATE 24
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 14 Miami (Fla.): The Crimson Tide has a new starting QB, and new starting RB and lost several elite receivers, including the Heisman Trophy winner. But Alabama doesn’t rebuild, it reloads. But Miami and QB D’Eriq King may give the Crimson Tide a tussle ... for a while.
THE PICK: ALABAMA 38, MIAMI 23
No. 17 Indiana at No. 18 Iowa: Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. says he is completely recovered from last season’s ACL tear and will play against Iowa. The Hoosiers will need him if they want to succeed against a stout Iowa defense. Plus it’s always tough to win at Kinnick Stadium.
THE PICK: IOWA 26, INDIANA 20
No. 5 Georgia at No. 3 Clemson: Tough, tough game to pick. Both defensive lines are elite. Both teams lost very good players at the skill positions. The difference may be which offensive line holds up. And who avoids COVID ... Clemson reportedly already has three starters out.
THE PICK: GEORGIA 27, CLEMSON 24
Last season: 90-31, 74.3%
This season: 0-0