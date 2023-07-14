The Pittsburgh Pirates have five players in Baseball America’s new Top 100 Prospects list, including two new additions in a pair of pitchers.
The Pirates’ new top prospect is Paul Skenes, the LSU right-hander selected with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft.
Skenes is ranked sixth by Baseball America, behind Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz, Double-A shortstop Jackson Holliday (Baltimore Orioles), Double-A outfielder Jackson Chourio (Milwaukee Brewers) and a former LSU teammate in outfielder Dylan Crews (Washington Nationals).
“The No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft is coming off of one of the best college seasons of the 21st century,” Baseball America wrote. “Now the question becomes how quickly can he help the Pirates’ big league club?”
Another former No. 1 overall pick, Henry Davis, came in at No. 28 on Baseball America’s midseason rankings. After missing two months with a fractured left wrist last season, Davis entered the preseason rankings at No. 73. Drafted as a catcher out of Louisville in 2021, Davis made his major league debut for the Pirates in right field.
“The biggest key for Davis in 2023 has been consistent health,” Baseball America wrote. “Simply staying on the field allowed him to showcase his offensive gifts at Double-A and Triple-A before earning his first big league callup. His ultimate defensive home is still in question, and he’s done very little catching in Pittsburgh.”
The Pirates’ preseason top prospect, catcher Endy Rodriguez, slipped from No. 22 to No. 55. After being named the team’s minor league player of the year in 2022, Rodriguez is batting .258/.342/.390 with 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 33 RBIs in 65 games as the primary catcher at Triple-A Indianapolis this season.
“After a standout 2022, Rodriguez has struggled in Triple-A over the first half of 2023,” Baseball America wrote. “Last season Rodriguez caught fire in the second half, pacing all of minor league baseball in several statistical categories. Despite the struggles Rodriguez still has above-average plate skills and average power and could push his way to the major leagues should he find his best form.”
Joining Skenes as another newcomer is Indianapolis right-hander Jared Jones, who entered Baseball America’s Top 100 list at No. 75. Jones started the season at Double-A Altoona before being promoted last month and is 2-5 with a 3.11 ERA and 1.15 WHIP while averaging 10 strikeouts and 3.4 walks per nine innings in 14 appearances.
“Jones has long been a twitchy athlete with an explosive fastball,” Baseball America wrote. “Now that he’s shown he can control his arsenal and log innings, he’s increased his chances of becoming a power starter.”
The Pirates’ top pick in 2022, second baseman Termarr Johnson, dropped from No. 49 in preseason rankings to No. 97. The 19-year-old Johnson is batting .231/.398/.402 with eight doubles, eight homers and 33 RBIs in 60 games at Low-A Bradenton in his first full season in the minors.
“Known as a sweet-swinging left-handed hitter with premium contact skills as an amateur, Johnson has struggled with an overly passive approach in pro ball that opposing pitchers are easily exploiting,” Baseball America wrote. “He makes hard contact when he connects, but he has to adjust his approach to make significantly more contact.”
The only Pirates player to drop out of Baseball America’s Top 100 rankings is right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz, who is no longer considered a prospect after making 10 starts for the Pirates this season. Ortiz is 2-3 with a 4.86 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in 53 2/3 innings in 11 appearances.