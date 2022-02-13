SAN FRANCISCO — No one in NBA history has scored more points when it mattered than LeBron James.
With a three-pointer in the third quarter Saturday night, James scored his 44,152nd points — the most ever when combining NBA regular-season and playoff games.
He tied Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 44,159 mark with a three-pointer right before halftime in a 117-115 loss to the Golden State Warriors.
“It’s incredible,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said of the milestone before the game. “Everything the guy has done throughout his career is just remarkable. It’s why I believe he’s the greatest ever to play.”
The challenge, though, for the Lakers is to make the most of that greatness while it’s still here, and their inaction at the NBA’s trade deadline fueled critics who believe the team is squandering it.
Vogel said the team came through the trade deadline with a refreshed energy and a renewed spirit — and that was largely on display Saturday against one of the NBA’s top teams.
Russell Westbrook and Talen Horton-Tucker, two of the names mentioned most frequently in the build to the deadline, played well in their first game on the other side of it.
Westbrook had 19 points on only 13 shots, and Horton-Tucker scored 17 off the bench.
And James kept alive his streak of games with at least 25 points — the 22nd game in a row. But after he was fouled on a potential game-tying three-pointer in the final seconds, James missed the first free throw. After making the second, he missed the third intentionally.
The Lakers were unable to corral the rebound, spoiling what should have been a memorable night.
James still trails Karl Malone and Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA’s all-time regular-season scoring list.