ST. LOUIS — For Andrew Knapp, the process starts early. Spring training offers weeks to learn pitchers — how their stuff moves, what they like to throw in certain counts, what he can do as a catcher to steer them straight. The events of the past week, however, have forced Knapp to adjust.
The Reds released Knapp on Tuesday after he did not make their major league roster out of camp. A day later, Knapp was at Busch Stadium, meeting teammates and trying to learn a new pitching staff in hyper speed.
“It’s been a fun challenge,” Knapp said Sunday, three days after his $800,000 deal with the Pirates for 2022 became official.
No MLB team is short on challenges, especially not the Pirates, but what Knapp is going through is certainly unique. He’s here because he has a reputation for handling a pitching staff and bringing the best out of those guys.
In Philadelphia, Knapp was praised for his work backing up JT Realmuto becoming the personal catcher for Zach Eflin.
“To have a backup catcher like Knapp, he’s so good with the pitchers,” Bryce Harper said in March 2021. “The way he calls games, the way he frames, so much goes into it. He’s so good back there.”
Knapp’s offense has certainly been limited — he has a .214 average and OPS of .636 during his career — but he takes a huge amount of pride in helping pitchers grow, specifically younger ones like the Pirates have.
And that’s obviously been tough to do so far because of the circumstances.
“For me right now, it’s really just sitting down with these guys as much as I can and talking through the process,” Knapp said.
“Obviously I have a baseline from watching guys and seeing how they work, but I’ve been trying to learn the ins and outs of what makes them good and what they need from me.”
Catching bullpens and side sessions has helped Knapp. So has sitting next to pitchers during games and asking about their thought process against certain hitters or in specific situations.
Anything, really, to gain intel.
Knapp spent the first five seasons of his career with the Phillies, who drafted him in the second round out of Cal-Berkeley in 2013. Knapp became the Phillies’ minor league player of the year in 2015 and a top-100 prospect (Baseball America) that offseason.
Yet in 309 MLB games, Knapp’s offensive numbers do not match his pedigree. The only time he’s been close was the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he hit .278 with an .849 OPS in 33 games.
It’s not a large enough sample size, obviously. But it’s evidence the Pirates could get more than the .152 average and .429 OPS Knapp produced in 62 games last season.
“For a lot of people, ‘20 was the harder year,” Knapp said. “I had a tough year in ‘21. I had stints on the IL. I got a concussion.
“I got COVID. There were longer breaks between playing time. In ‘20, the DH helped quite a bit. I was getting more consistent at-bats. I think I can produce like that for a full season when given the opportunity.”
But again, whatever Knapp hits is a bonus. He’s here because he excels at handling and mentoring young pitchers, meaning his role will be much more behind the stage than front-and-center.
It’s also why Knapp has been working so hard to learn the guys he’s catching, to demonstrate the value he adds to the Pirates.
“As soon as he came available, I actually had two coaches walk into my office and say, ‘Hey, we need to think about this guy,’ “ manager Derek Shelton said. “Then when you start doing background stuff — and I talked to guys in different organizations where he had been — it was all the same thing.
“We talked about this with Roberto Perez, but even with a guy who’s a backup, if we can make one of our younger pitchers better right now, it’s really important. We feel that [Knapp] has the ability to have that impact on our group.”
Show me, Henry
A portion of Cherington’s show was dedicated to the minor leagues, and he left open the door that 2021 first-overall pick Henry Davis could soon earn a promotion to Class AA Altoona.
Currently Davis, Endy Rodriguez and Abrahan Gutierrez are splitting duties with High-A Greensboro.
It’s tenable now but probably not long-term.
“Our hope is that one of them tells us, ‘I’m ready to go to Altoona,’ “ Cherington said.