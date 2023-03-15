Lawrence Township Planning Commission recommended approval of a minor subdivision at its meeting Tuesday night.
The planning commission voted to approve the application for a minor subdivision located at 141 Flat Bottom Rd. submitted by Roy and Lisa Rodgers of Edinboro.
The total tract is 12.848 acres, and two parcels are being subdivided. Parcel one will be 0.348 acres and parcel two is 0.069 acres.
The subdivision was approved on a 3-0 vote. In attendance were Chairman Dan Nelson, Bill Thompson and Karen Potts. Commission member Patty Smeltzer was absent.
The subdivision will next go before the township supervisors for final approval.
The planning commission also reminded residents that the public hearing on the proposed amendments of the zoning ordinance will be held on March 28 starting at 6 p.m. at the township building along the Clearfield Curwensville Highway.