UNIVERSITY PARK — The common theme emanating from coach James Franklin and his Penn State players following Saturday’s 21-17 loss to No. 6 Michigan at Beaver Stadium was one of missed opportunity. How a handful of negative plays essentially sabotaged the Nittany Lions’ chances of building upon last week’s victory against Maryland.
Hard to say any of that was wrong.
The tough part, however, is that the Nittany Lions are now 10 weeks into the season, with just two remaining, and not exactly tracking toward a major bowl. It seems like a decade ago that then-No. 4 Penn State traveled to Iowa for a top-five matchup against the Hawkeyes. Now, the Nittany Lions are ranked 23rd and their list of problems is almost certainly longer than the time left to solve them.
“It builds up,” defensive end Arnold Ebiketie said. “Two, three, four plays, [mistakes] keep occurring. Those are some of the plays we have to have to get where we want to go. But it keeps hurting us as a team.”
Penn State’s mistakes ran the gamut in this one.
Entering the game averaging just 106.4 rushing yards per game (119th in the nation), what happened Saturday wasn’t much better. The Nittany Lions finished with 109 yards as a team, although Keyvone Lee did have a decent game with 20 carries for 88 yards.
Although Penn State’s offensive line has certainly struggled to open running lanes this season — coach James Franklin made a point to say this week that it’s not solely that group’s fault — the pass protection has generally been OK. It wasn’t Saturday.
Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo are two of the better edge rushers in college football, and they showed it Saturday, harassing Sean Clifford for much of the afternoon. Michigan finished with seven sacks and should probably send Clifford some Biofreeze this week to be nice.
And those weren’t even the most damning issues. Most impactful — though not necessarily most frustrating — came at the tail end of the game, when Penn State had what appeared to be a victory yanked from its grasp.
Fourth quarter. Under 6 minutes to go. Nittany Lions had just jumped ahead, 17-14, thanks to Jordan Stout’s 31-yard field goal, a play made possible by Ebiketie forcing a fumble and Derrick Tangelo recovering it.
Stopping the run was obviously a focal point against Michigan, a team leading the Big Ten in rushing offense at 234.1 yards per game. Yet at crunch time, Penn State could not get it done.
Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins ripped off five runs for 28 yards before quarterback Cade McNamara found his tight end, Erick All, cutting all alone across the formation. All took this one all 47 yards to the end zone for the decisive score.
“We got out of phase in our coverage,” Ellis Brooks said.
Penn State got the football back with more than 3 minutes to go but could not do anything with it. The Nittany Lions didn’t pick up a first down, and Clifford’s pass to Cam Sullivan-Brown on 4th-and-2 fell incomplete. It was a tough draw for Penn State because Jahan Dotson was banged up the play before and unavailable.
“Obviously that’s not the time you want to lose Jahan Dotson,” Franklin said.
Failing to make a critical play, or any sort of play, was an all-too-familiar part of this one.
A week after racking up a school-record 242 receiving yards and three touchdowns against Maryland, Dotson was “limited” to nine catches for 61.
As a result, Dotson had some impact on the game, but obviously not enough. Neither did Penn State when it came to making the momentum-shifting plays of which Dotson is certainly capable.
To his credit, the biggest highlight Dotson delivered was a big one, as it came following a 15-play Penn State drive that culminated with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Clifford to tight end Tyler Warren with 7:35 left in the fourth quarter.
Dotson reeled in the two-point try with only about an inch or two to spare.
As exciting as that might’ve been, tying the game at 14 and giving Penn State fans some reasonable hope, the Nittany Lions still averaged just 3.9 yards per play while the Wolverines racked up 12 tackles for loss.
The numbers
Despite playing without his regular running mate in Blake Corum, who missed this one with an undisclosed injury, Haskins ran 31 times for 156 yards. He also had five catches for 45 yards.
McNamara, who has been banged up and has served as more of a game manager than anything, completed 19 of 29 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns, two early ones to Roman Wilson.
Clifford countered with 205 yards on 23-of-43 passing. He also ran 16 times but netted just 16 yards, a bunch of lost yards via sacks dragging down his total.
“Sean got hit too many times,” Franklin said.
On the positive side, Ebiketie had a monster game with two sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Brooks led Penn State with 16 total tackles, and Brandon Smith contributed 10. Jesse Luketa, who returned from injury after missing the Maryland game, totaled seven.
Sticking with it
Franklin’s decision to fake a field goal will likely be tied to Penn State’s successful fake punt a drive earlier. Did he get greedy? Maybe.
From the sound of it, however, there’s more context. Stout and Brooks said the Nittany Lions have practiced that play the entire season.
Franklin also didn’t second-guess himself. He simply wishes the details and guts of the play were better.
“I’d make the call again,” Franklin said. “We have to find ways to execute. We have to do a better job coaching.”
Up Next
Penn State gets a bit of a reprieve next week, as Rutgers (4-5, 1-5) visits Beaver Stadium before a season-ending trip to East Lansing, Mich. for a game against the Spartans. Michigan has a similar conclusion to the regular season: at Maryland next week before welcoming No. 4 Ohio State on Nov. 27.