Joe Haden and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, publicly sought a contract extension from the Steelers last month with Haden making it known he would like to finish his career in Pittsburgh.
Apparently, they got their answer because now they’re making it known Haden is going to test free agency after the season.
Haden tweeted “#LastDance” shortly after the Steelers finished their practice at the UMPC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday afternoon, which came about an hour after Rosenhaus let it be known Haden was going to become a free agent for the first time.
Haden was seeking a third contract with the Steelers. They signed him in 2017 after he was released by the Browns just before the start of the season. He signed a second contract worth $22 million over two years that expires at the end of this season.
Haden knew the Steelers had a pecking order with new contracts this summer and acknowledged he was not atop the priority list. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt is the top priority and is expected to sign a contract soon that will make him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.
The Steelers also have another big contract in the offing next year with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick due for a new deal.
When he was asked last month why the Steelers should sign a 32-year-old corner to a new contract, Haden said, “My tape speaks for itself.” He also said he is as fast today as he was five years ago.
When Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was asked if Haden had maintained his speed, he said, “Hey, if he said it, I agree with him.”
Haden, who turned 32 in April, made the Pro Bowl following the 2019 season, but corners usually don’t perform at their peak in their mid-30s.
If Haden does play well, the Steelers could revisit another contract between the end of the season and the start of free agency in March, even though Rosenhaus indicated Haden is intent on being a free agent.
If Haden does walk, the Steelers have Cam Sutton signed through 2022 and like what they have seen out of James Pierre, who is entering his second season with the team and is expected to be the No. 3 corner this year.