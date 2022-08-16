For the first time this training camp, Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush decided to stop and chat on his way to the locker room. The once-ballyhooed 10th overall pick sounded as blase as the last time he did an interview, during OTAs, when he insisted he was plenty motivated but had nothing to prove.
In May, the Steelers declined the fifth-year option on Bush’s rookie deal. That means this is his final season under contract in Pittsburgh, but it’s slightly different than a typical situation in which a player approaches free agency. So, does he view this as his last chance to stick around?
“I mean, it’s the business,” Bush said. “I’m going to still be in the NFL, so we’ll see.”
Earlier this month, the team released its first depth chart, and Bush was listed as an either/or starter with Robert Spillane, the undrafted free agent who replaced Bush when the 2019 first-rounder went down with a torn ACL in Week 5 of the 2020 season.
“I think we’re a good rotation,” Bush said of himself, Spillane and offseason acquisition Myles Jack. “I think we’re all three linebackers that can be on the field at one time, so it was no shock to me or anything like that, if that’s what you’re thinking. But we’re all competitors, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
And in the preseason opener Saturday night, Bush did get the start next to Jack, but the only time you’ll find his name in the box score is if you scroll down to the snap counts. He played 15, seven more than Jack and five less than Spillane, but wasn’t credited with a tackle. The closest he came was helping to bring down running back Kenneth Walker III after cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon made the initial hit.
“More reps, more experience,” Bush said when asked what he needs to do to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season.
Maybe it’s defiance from Bush — who claims he’s “in a good space” — or maybe it’s a defense mechanism for a fourth-year player who has been faced with injuries and on-field struggles for the past two seasons. The Steelers likely signed Jack to be the every-down linebacker Bush was blossoming into before his knee surgery.
Bush had taken control as the quarterback of the defense from his inside linebacker spot, never leaving the field before he went down two years ago. Now, it’s “whatever they decide” as to who will wear the communication helmet this season, he said.
Coach Mike Tomlin noted Monday that Bush and Spillane are both “varsity” players, indicating each will have a regular role in the defense — perhaps Bush in passing situations, Spillane more against the run — but ...
“Make no mistake: There’s a competition component to what’s transpiring here in terms of dividing the labor up, for sure,” Tomlin added.
First-year defensive coordinator Teryl Austin echoed that Tuesday and called it “a pretty good camp” thus far for Bush.
“When you watch him out here, I think he’s more in tune to the things we’re doing,” Austin said. “He’s taken charge. He’s been calling [the defense] out there. He’s been good in meetings. ... Like anything, you want to see all that stuff transfer to the field. I think it’s transferred to the practice field. Now, we’ve got to get it out on the game field.”
That’s not the strongest endorsement of Bush’s play in the first exhibition, which Tomlin always acknowledges is more significant than practice performance. Bush had chances to fill gaps at times against the Seahawks, especially on a 16-yard run by Travis Homer, but couldn’t quite get to the ball.
It was eerily similar to some of his lack of production last season, down to the point of not getting much help from the defensive line and outside linebackers in front of him, but even Austin didn’t mince words about needing to see more out of No. 55.
“He’s just got to continue. I think what anybody has to do to win a job here is be consistent in what they do and to make plays when they’re given opportunities when they’re on the field,” Austin said.
“Guys that get out there and make plays, that’s what helps you win. Sometimes, as coaches, we all like guys that know their assignments and do their assignments but they never make a play. The whole deal is being able to do your assignments and make the play. That’s really what we’re looking for. Devin, if he’s making plays, he’s going to win the starting job. If he’s not making plays, then somebody else will be in there. But that is not unique to his position.”