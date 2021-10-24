2021 GIRLS SOCCER ICC champs West Branch
Buy Now

The West Branch girls soccer team won the Inter-County Conference title on Saturday with a 4-2 victory over South champ McConnellsburg. It’s the Lady Warriors first title since 2011.

 Submitted Photo

McCONNELLSBURG — The West Branch girls soccer team scored three second-half goals Saturday evening to earn a 3-0 victory over host McConnellsburg in the Inter County Conference Championship game.

The ICC title is the first for the Lady Warriors since 2011 when it defeated McConnellsburg 4-2.

Sarah Guglielmi netted the game’s first goal at 57:10, while Jenna Mertz scored a 63:04 to give the Lady Warriors a two-goal advantage.

Lauren Timblin capped the scoring at 75:01, with Paige Washic getting an assist.

West Branch outshot McConnellsburg 9-2 with Lady Warrior keeper making two saves to notch the shutout.

The Lady Warriors remained unbeaten with the win, improving to 18-0-1 on the season.

West Branch returns to action Thursday, traveling to Bald Eagle Area High School in the District 6 class A playoffs. The top seeded and two-time defending champion Lady Warriors face off with rival Moshannon Valley, which is the fourth seed.

West Branch 3,

McConnellsburg 0

Scoring Summary

Second Half

1. Sarah Guglielmi, WB, (unassisted), 57:10.

2. Jenna Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 63:04.

3. Lauren Timbin, WB, (Paige Washic), 75:01.

Shots: West Branch 9, McConnellsburg 2.

Saves: West Branch (Katlyn Folmar) 2, McConnellsburg (Mellott) 6.

Corner kicks: West Branch 5, McConnellsburg 1.

Tags

Trending Food Videos