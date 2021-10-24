McCONNELLSBURG — The West Branch girls soccer team scored three second-half goals Saturday evening to earn a 3-0 victory over host McConnellsburg in the Inter County Conference Championship game.
The ICC title is the first for the Lady Warriors since 2011 when it defeated McConnellsburg 4-2.
Sarah Guglielmi netted the game’s first goal at 57:10, while Jenna Mertz scored a 63:04 to give the Lady Warriors a two-goal advantage.
Lauren Timblin capped the scoring at 75:01, with Paige Washic getting an assist.
West Branch outshot McConnellsburg 9-2 with Lady Warrior keeper making two saves to notch the shutout.
The Lady Warriors remained unbeaten with the win, improving to 18-0-1 on the season.
West Branch returns to action Thursday, traveling to Bald Eagle Area High School in the District 6 class A playoffs. The top seeded and two-time defending champion Lady Warriors face off with rival Moshannon Valley, which is the fourth seed.
West Branch 3,
McConnellsburg 0
Scoring Summary
Second Half
1. Sarah Guglielmi, WB, (unassisted), 57:10.
2. Jenna Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 63:04.
3. Lauren Timbin, WB, (Paige Washic), 75:01.
Shots: West Branch 9, McConnellsburg 2.
Saves: West Branch (Katlyn Folmar) 2, McConnellsburg (Mellott) 6.
Corner kicks: West Branch 5, McConnellsburg 1.