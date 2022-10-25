CLAYSBURG — The West Branch volleyball team continued its Inter County Conference dominance Tuesday at Claysburg-Kimmel High School with a straight sets victory over Tussey Mountain in the league’s title game.
West Branch won with scores of 25-12, 25-11 and 25-12.
The ICC title is the Lady Warriors’ 14th in the last 15 years.
Katrina Cowder led West Branch at the net with 15 kills and five blocks. Marley Croyle added seven kills.
Brooklyn Myers dished out 30 assists, while also recording eight service points, including four aces.
Hayley Wooster also had eight service and four aces, while Shianna Hoover collected seven digs.
West Branch improved to 27-2 with the win.
The Lady Warriors, who are the top seed in the District 6 class A playoffs, are back in action Monday hosting the winner of today’s first-round matchup between No. 8 seed Juniata Valley and No. 8 seed Moshannon Valley.