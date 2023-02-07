ALLPORT — The West Branch girls basketball team defeated visiting Philipsburg-Osceola 46-27 on Tuesday.
The Lady Warriors led 16-2 after one and had a 36-11 advantage at the break.
P-O outscored the hosts 16-10 in the second half.
Jenna Mertz paced the Lady Warriors with 19 points.
Lily Warlow netted 12 for P-O, which slipped to 4-17 overall. West Branch improved to 14-7.
Both teams are back in action Thursday.
The Lady Warriors visit Moshannon Valley, while the Lady Mounties travel to St. Joseph’s.
Philipsburg-Osceola—27
Warlow 4 3-3 12, Malinich 1 0-1 2, Gustkey 2 0-0 4, Sharrer 1 4-4 6, Thorp 1 1-1 3, Hughes 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 1 0-0 2, Minarchick 0 0-0 0, Wood 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 6-9 27.
West Branch—46
Parks 0 0-0 0, Betts 2 0-1 5, Shingledecker 2 0-0 6, Koleno 0 0-0 0, Guglielmi 2 0-0 5, Smeal 1 0-0 2, Mertz 7 5-7 19, Godin 1 0-0 2, Prestash 0 0-0 0, L. Williams 0 0-0 0, Croyle 0 2-2 2, Bush 0 0-0 0, Cowder 2 1-4 5, M. Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 8-14 46.
Three-pointers: Shingledecker 2, Guglielmi, Betts; Warlow.
Score by Quarters
P-O 2 9 2 14—27
West Branch 16 20 8 2—46