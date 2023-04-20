MOUNT UNION — The West Branch softball team broke a 4-4 tie with four runs in the top of the seventh inning Thursday in an 8-4 road win over Mount Union.
Kamryn MacTavish, who had an RBI single in the 4-run seventh, had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs to lead the Lady Warrior offense.
Greysyn Gable also had two hits, while Carsyn Wesesky had a pair of RBIs.
Makena Moore got the win, tossing all seven innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on just five hits. She walked four batters and struck out five.
The Lady Warriors improved to 9-2 overall and 7-1 in the Inter County Conference.
West Branch returns to action today at Brookville.
West Branch—8
Bainey 3b 3000, Ca. Wesesky 1b 4112, Gable c 5120, Moore p 1000, MacTavish ss 4123, Royer 2b 4100, Graham cf 2101, Betts rf 3110, Coval lf 0101, Ch. Wesesky 1000, Thompson 0100. Totals: 27-8-6-7.
Mount Union—4
Crisswell 2110, Gardner 4000, Yocum 3111, Wible 4010, Williams 4112, Brodbeck 3011, Trego 3000, Harris 2000, Cramer 3100, Glover 0000, Dimoff 0000. Totals: 29-4-5-4.
Score by Innings
West Branch 002 200 4—8 6 4
Mount Union 000 310 0—4 5 2
Errors—Betts, Coval, Moore, Royer; Yocum, Harris. LOB—West Branch 10, Mount Union 7. 2B—MacTavish; Williams. SAC—Coval. SB—Gable, Thompson; Wible. CS—Bainey; Crisswell.
Pitching
West Branch: Moore—7 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO.
Mount Union: Wible—3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 4 SO; Brodbeck—3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO; Yocum—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Moore (5-2). LP—Brodbeck.