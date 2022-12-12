MOUNT UNION — The West Branch girls basketball team outscored host Mount Union 17-3 in the second quarter and cruised to a 52-38 victory on Monday.
The game was tied 11-11 after one, but the Lady Warriors surged to a 28-14 lead at the break and took a 40-19 advantage to the fourth.
Katrina Cowder led West Branch with 20 points. Jenna Mertz added 15 for the Lady Warriors, who improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the ICC.
West Branch is back in action Wednesday, hosting Harmony.
West Branch—52
Mertz 6 2-4 15, Cowder 8 3-4 20, Godin 2 1-2 6, Shingledecker 0 1-2 1, Parks 0 0-2 0, Betts 1 0-0 2, Guglielmi 2 0-1 4, Prestash 0 0-0 0, Koleno 0 0-0 0, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Croyle 1 0-0 2, L. Williams 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 7-15 52.
Mount Union—38
S. Smith 0 0-0 0, C. Williams 4 1-2 11, Broadbeck 3 1-5 7, Crisswell 0 0-0 0, Dimoff 1 0-0 2, Skopic 0 2-4 2, M. Smith 5 0-0 14,Osborne 1 0-0 2, E. Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-11 38.
Three-pointers: Mertz, Cowder, Godin; C. Williams 2, M. Smith 4.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 11 17 12 12 —52
Mount Union 11 3 5 19—38