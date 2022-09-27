PATTON — The West Branch girls soccer team defeated host Cambria Heights 4-3 on Tuesday.
Emmie Parks scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Lady Warriors. Kaylea Fenush and Sydney Sankey also scored for West Branch, which led 3-0 at halftime, thanks to a flurry of goals in the first 4:40 of play.
Lady Highlander Morgan Ross converted a penalty kick at 54:00 and added a second goal at 57:16 to cut the West Branch lead to 3-2.
But Sankey scored off a Parks assist at 72:03 to give the Lady Warriors some breathing room.
Cambria Heights’ Hallie Hayes made it 4-3 with 1:03 left to play.
Alexa Prestash made 10 saves for West Branch, which improved to 6-3 overall. Cambria Heights slipped to 8-5.
The Lady Warriors host Tussey Mountain on Thursday.
West Branch 4,
Cambria Heights 3
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Kaylea Fenush, WB, (unassisted), 1:10.
2. Emmie Parks, WB, (unassisted), 2:02.
3. Parks, WB, (Sarah Guglielmi), 4:40.
Second Half
4. Morgan Ross, CH, (penalty kick), 54:00.
5. Ross, CH, (unassisted), 57:16.
6. Sydney Sankey, WB, (Parks), 72:03.
7. Hallie Hayes, CH, (unassisted), 78:57.
Shots: West Branch 8, Cambria Heights 13.
Saves: West Branch (Alexa Prestash) 10, Cambria Heights (Wendecker) 5.
Corner kicks: West Branch 0, Cambria Heights 5.