WESTOVER — The West Branch girls basketball team ran out to a 16-2 lead after one Tuesday against Harmony and never looked back, running to a 48-14 victory over the Lady Owls.
Jenna Mertz led the Lady Warriors with 16 points. Ally Shingledecker added eight.
Alyssa Passmore paced Harmony with four points.
West Branch upped its overall record to 8-4 and improved to 3-1 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Harmony dipped to 2-10 overall and 1-3 in the MVL.
The Lady Owls are back in action today, hosting Glendale.
West Branch hosts Mount Union Thursday.
West Branch—48
Parks 0 0-0 0, Betts 0 0-0 0, Shingledecker 3 0-0 8, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Koleno 1 1-3 3, Mertz 6 3-3 16, Godin 1 0-0 3, Prestash 2 0-0 4, L. Williams 3 0-0 7, Cowder 3 1-2 7, M. Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 5-8 48.
Harmony—14
Winings 1 0-2 2, Keener 0 0-0 0, Brothers 0 1-4 1, Passmore 0 4-6 4, S. Oldaker 0 0-0 0, Adams 0 0-0 0, Sheredy 1 0-0 3, Beck 1 1-4 3, Schneider 0 1-2 1, Fry 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 7-18 14.
Three-pointers: Shingledecker 2, Mertz, Godin, L. Williams.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 16 9 15 8—48
Harmony 2 2 4 3—14