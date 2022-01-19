ALLPORT — The West Branch girls basketball team downed visiting Northern Cambria 45-29 on Wednesday.
The Lady Warriors trailed 11-10 after one before taking a 21-17 lead to the break. West Branch outscored the Lady Colts 24-11 after the break.
“Our posts Hannah Betts and Katrina (Cowder) did a great job controlling the paint in the first half,” West Branch head coach Justin Koleno said. “When they had to collapse on them, our guards did a great job making them pay for it. Everyone did a great job possessing the ball late in the game. It was a complete team win.
Cowder led West Branch with 15 points, while Jenna Mertz netted 13.
West Branch evened its record at 5-5 with the win.
The Lady Warriors host Moshannon Valley today.
Northern Cambria—29
Miller 2 0-3 4, Yahner 2 1-2 6, Myers 2 0-0 4, Cavallo 3 4-4 10, Abel 0 0-0 0, Boring 0 0-0 0, Formeck 2 1-2 5. Totals: 11 6-11 29.
West Branch—45
Guglielmi 1 0-0 2, Mertz 4 3-4 13, Godin 3 0-0 8, Cowder 7 0-1 15, Betts 1 0-0 2, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Shingledecker 2 0-0 5. Totals: 18 3-5 45.
Three-pointers: Yahner; Mertz 2, Godin 2, Cowder, Shingledecker.
Score by Quarters
Northern Cambria 11 7 7 4—29
West Branch 10 11 17 7—45