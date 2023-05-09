BELLWOOD — The West Branch softball team defeated host Bellwood-Antis 7-1 Tuesday behind starting pitcher Carsyn Wesesky, who allowed just an unearned run on four hits, while walking three batters and striking out five.
Wesesky also had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs.
Kamryn MacTavish hit a triple as well, while Brooke Bainey clubbed a double.
West Branch improved to 15-3 overall and 12-1 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Warriors host Glendale Thursday.
West Branch—7
Bainey 3b 3110, Ca. Wesesky p 3122, Gable c 4000, Moore 1b 4111, K. MacTavish ss 3111, Royer 2b 3110, Graham cf 4010, Betts rf 4112, Butler lf 3111, Thompson ph 1000. Totals: 32-7-9-7.
Bellwood-Antis—1
Martin ss 4120, McKee 2b 4000, Quick cf 4000, Am. Snyder c 2010, Kyle 3b 2000, Focht lf 3000, Hinish rf 1000, Waite rf 0000, As. Snyder p 3010, Garman 1b 3000. Totals: 26-1-4-0.
Score by Innings
West Branch 101 005 0—7 9 3
Bellwood 001 000 0—1 4 3
Errors—Bainey, Butler, Graham; Martin, Quick, Kyle. LOB—West Branch 6, Bellwood-Antis 8. 2B—Bainey. 3B—MacTavish, Ca. Weseky. SAC—Waite. SB—Gable 2, Moore. CS—Graham. WP—As. Snyder.
Pitching
West Branch: Ca. Wesesky—7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO.
Bellwood-Antis: As. Snyder—7 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Ca. Wesesky (2-0). LP—As. Snyder.