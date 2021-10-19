BELLWOOD — The West Branch volleyball team defeated host Bellwood-Antis in four sets on Tuesday.
The Lady Warriors dropped the first set 26-24, but came back to take the next three, 25-16, 25-14 and 25-11.
Abby Gallaher led West Branch at the net with 16 service points, including two aces. She also had nine kills. Shianna Hoover notched 15 service points and two aces.
Katrina Cowder led the way at the net with 10 kills and three blocks. Marley Croyle also recorded 10 kills to go with 10 service points, two aces and five digs.
Brooklyn Myers registered 30 assists, Kamryn MacTavish picked up eight digs and four kills and Hoover added seven digs.
With the win, the Lady Warriors improved to 27-0 overall and clinched the Inter County Conference North title.
West Branch is back in action Thursday at Curwensville.