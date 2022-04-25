WILLIAMSBURG — The West Branch softball team clubbed 12 hits Monday in a 15-3 victory over host Williamsburg. The game lasted just five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Brooke Bainey was 4-for-4 with a double, triple and four runs scored. Greysyn Gable added two hits, including a double, and knocked in five.
Meghan Cantolina hit a triple, scored twice and recorded two RBIs. Makena Moore and Hannah Betts also had two RBIs apiece.
Kamryn MacTavish picked up the win in the circle. She allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits in five innings of work. She walked two batters and struck out seven.
West Branch—15
Cantolina cf 4212, Bainey ss 4440, MacTavish p 3210, Gable 3b 4225, Moore 1b 2112, Wesesky 1b 1000, Graham lf 2111, Smeal lf 1000, Royer c 3110, Betts rf 2212, Butler 2b 2000, McGonigal 2b 0000. Totals: 28-15-12-13.
Williamsburg—3
K. Calderwood p-ss-p 3100, Lansberry ss-p-ss 2010, Brubaker cf-3b 2000, Webb c 1000, Norris 3b-rf 2110, Prough 1b 2000, Simpson 2b 2112, M. Calderwood lf 2000, Harnish dp 2000. Totals: 18-3-3-2.
Score by Innings
West Branch 428 01—15 12 2
Williamsburg 021 00— 3 3 6
Errors—Bainey, McGonigal; K. Calderwood, Lansberry 2, Norris 2, M. Calderwood. LOB—West Branch 2, Williamsburg 2. 2B—Bainey, Gable; Lansberry. 3B—Bainey, Cantolina. HR—Simpson. SAC—Butler. SF—Moore. HBP—K. Calderwood (by MacTavish). SB—Bainey; K. Calderwood 2, Lansberry 2. PO—K. Calderwood.
Pitching
West Branch: MacTavish—5 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO.
Williamsburg: K. Calderwood—3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Lansberry—2 IP, 10 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—MacTavish (2-0). LP—Calderwood.