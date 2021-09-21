ALLPORT — The West Branch girls soccer team got goals from nine different players Tuesday in a 10-1 romp over visiting Cambria Heights.
Olivia Straka scored the first two goals of the game for the Lady Warriors, her first coming just 45 seconds in.
Lauren Timblin, Jenna Mertz and Emma Bucha added first-half goals to give the Lady Warriors a 5-1 lead at the break.
Mariah Hayles, Emily Parks, Sarah Guglielmi, Kaylea Fenush and Olivia Stavola added second-half tallies.
West Branch improved to 4-0-1 with the win.
The Lady Warriors travel to Curwensville on Thursday.
West Branch 10,
Cambria Heights 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Olivia Straka, WB, (unassisted), 0:45.
2. Straka, WB, (unassisted), 5:40
3. Lauren Timblin, WB, (unassisted), 7:52.
4. Jenna Mertz, WB, (unassisted) 12:47.
5. Carly Lamb, CH, (unassisted), 32:20.
6. Emma Bucha, WB, (unassisted), 39:08.
Second Half
7. Mariah Hayles, WB, (unassisted), 46:23.
8. Emmie Parks, WB, (unassisted), 47:28.
9. Sarah Gugliemi, WB, (unassisted) 57:42.
10. Kaylea Fenush, WB, (Timblin), 77:02.
11. Olivia Stavola, WB, (Timblin), 79:02.
Shots: West Branch 17, Cambria Heights 3.
Saves: West Branch (Katlyn Folmar 1, Straka 1) 2. Cambria Heights (M Wendekier) 7
Corner kicks: West Branch 4.Cambria Heights 1.