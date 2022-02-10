CURWENSVILLE — The West Branch girls basketball team took two from Curwensville Thursday evening in a rare doubleheader at Patton Hall.
The Lady Warriors won the first game 64-26 and took Game 2 by a 45-30 score.
The first game was the conclusion of a suspended contest from earlier in the season. West Branch led 34-17 at the half on its home floor when the building had to be evacuated due to a potential gas leak.
The Lady Warriors outscored Curwensville 30-9 in the second half Thursday.
Jenna Mertz poured in 32 points to lead the Lady Warriors. Katrina Cowder added 12.
Alyssa Bakaysa netted 9 to pace Curwensville.
In Game 2, the Lady Warriors surged to an 11-2 lead after one behind Mertz, who scored seven.
Mertz went on to net 21 with Cowder and Erin Godin adding nine apiece.
Bakaysa once again led Curwensville, scoring 11. Skylar Pentz added 9, while Austyn Guiher scored 8.
West Branch improved to 10-9 overall, 5-8 in the Inter County Conference and 6-2 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Curwensville slipped to 5-13 overall, 3-10 in the ICC and 3-4 in the MVL.
Both teams are back in action this evening.
The Lady Tide host Harmony, while the Lady Warriors visit Philipsburg-Osceola. That game will be played at the Philipsburg-Osceola Middle School at 6.
Game 1
Curwensville—26
Bakaysa 3 3-4 9, J. Freyer 0 1-2 1, Guiher 1 0-0 3, Henry 1 0-0 2, Pentz 2 0-1 4, Weber 1 0-0 2, Carfley 1 0-0 2, K. Freyer 1 1-2 3, Butler 0 0-0 0, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Price 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 5-8 26.
West Branch—64
Mertz 14 0-0 32, Cowder 4 4-4 12, Godin 2 0-1 5, Betts 1 0-0 2, Shingledecker 1 0-0 3, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Guglielmi 5 0-0 10, Williams 0 0-0 0, Glover 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 4-5 64.
Three-pointers: Guiher; Mertz 4, Godin, Shingledecker.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 8 9 5 4—26
West Branch 22 12 17 13—64
Game 2
West Branch—45
Mertz 8 4-6 21, Cowder 3 2-2 9, Godin 4 0-0 9, Betts 0 0-0 0, Shingledecker 0 0-0 0, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Guglielmi 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 6-8 45.
Curwensville—30
Bakaysa 4 3-5 11, Henry 0 0-0 0, Guiher 0 0-0 0, Pentz 4 0-0 9, K. Freyer 0 0-0 0, Weber 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-2 0, Carfley 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 3-7 30.
Three-pointers: Mertz, Cowder, Godin; Pentz.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 11 10 11 13—45
Curwensville 2 11 8 9—30