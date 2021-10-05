WILLIAMSBURG — The West Branch volleyball team swept host Williamsburg on Tuesday, winning by scores of 25-12, 25-10 and 25-9.
Marley Croyle led the Lady Warriors with 19 service points, including nine aces. Abby Gallaher added 13 service points, including two aces and six kills.
Katrina Cowder recorded 10 kills, Meghan Cantolina had eight kills and Brooklyn Myers picked up 24 assists. Kamryn MacTavish notched seven digs.
West Branch improved to 22-0 with the win.
The Lady Warriors also swept the jayvee match.
West Branch is back in action Thursday at Juniata Valley.