ALLPORT — The West Branch volleyball team opened its season Thursday with a sweep of visiting Williamsburg, downing the Lady Pirates 25-4, 25-5 and 25-4.
Matayha Kerin led the Lady Warriors with 23 service points, including 12 aces. Savannah Hoover added 11 service points with three aces, while Katrina Cowder and Kamryn MacTavish each recorded nine service points. Cowder also had five kills and two aces, while MacTavish served up four aces.
Meghan Cantolina notched nine kills and Abby Gallaher had seven. Brooklyn Myers notched 18 assists.
The Lady Warriors also swept the junior varsity match, 25-13 and 25-12.
West Branch is back on the court Monday, hosting Central Mountain.