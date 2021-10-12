ALLPORT — The West Branch girls soccer team swept visiting Mount Union on Tuesday evening, 25-17, 25-10 and 25-11.
Marley Croyle led the Lady Warriors with 11 service points and 10 kills. Katrina Cowder also recorded 10 kills and added two blocks.
Abby Gallaher picked up nine blocks and two kills, while Hayley Wooster had 10 service points, including four aces.
Brooklyn Myers added 21 assists and nine service points, including two aces. Kamryn MacTavish had seven digs.
West Branch improved to 25-0.
The Lady Warriors host Moshannon Valley Thursday.