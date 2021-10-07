ALEXANDRIA — The West Branch girls soccer team swept host Juniata Valley on Thursday evening, 25-13, 25-13 and 25-6.
Abby Gallaher led the Lady Warriors with 13 service points, including four aces, seven kills and three blocks. Katrina Cowder added 10 kills and three blocks.
Marley Croyle recorded 10 service points, including six aces, and seven kills.
Brooklyn Myers added 16 service points, four aces and 21 assists, while Kamryn MacTavish registered eight digs.
The Lady Warriors improved to 23-0 and host Mount Union on Monday in a makeup match.
West Branch also swept the jayvee match.